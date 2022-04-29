‘Charcoal to Diamonds’ exhibition at the Stringer Gallery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A GROUP of Nambucca Valley art students have been guided over eight weeks to produce mixed media expressive works, under the leadership of Keir Jamieson.

Acclaimed as an exceptional art teacher, Keir has enabled her class to apply skills and techniques to produce resolved, unique and joyful pieces.

In the words of Claire Mellon, who attended the classes, Keir provided “just the right mixture of direction and freedom so there was space for you to apply skills to create your own personal vision”.

The group worked well together, encouraging and supporting each other throughout.

“Students were inspired by what others were doing and by the range of media on hand, where true experimentation could occur,” said Peta Coe, Nambucca Valley Arts Council.

“Many had never held a piece of charcoal before and it was a revelation to discover the qualities of this medium.”

It was also a first for many, when asked to produce a drawing in 30 seconds, then in one minute, then in three minutes.

“This freeing up exercise allowed them to realise that they really could draw!” said Peta.

Progressing onto more demonstrated and closely guided lessons in tonal work and landscapes, students then discovered a wide variety of mixed media, working on paper and canvas.

The students attacked each exercise with gusto.

The enthusiasm of the group was obvious and they should rightly be pleased with the exciting works produced.

“Another bonus was the wonderful camaraderie amongst participants who are now eager for their works to be displayed as the featured artists of the month in May.”

‘Charcoal to Diamonds’, an exhibition featuring the students’ creations, will be on display at the Stringer Gallery, Nambucca Heads from May 3 to May 28.

Concurrently, another featured exhibition at the Stringer, is a members’ show entitled ‘Rivers and Creeks’, also on display until May 28.

Gallery hours: Monday to Friday 10am – 3pm and Saturday 9.30 – noon.