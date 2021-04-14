Charges laid following death of man after assault in Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A MAN has been charged with assault as inquiries continue into the death of a man at Coffs Harbour on Monday night.

About 12.30pm on Monday 12 April 2021, emergency services were called to a unit on Korf Street, after a man was found unresponsive.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended along with NSW Ambulance paramedics and the 53-year-old man was declared deceased.

A crime scene was established and forensically examined.

Police have been told the man was involved in a physical altercation at a licensed premises on Grafton Street on Saturday 10 April 2021, where he was allegedly pushed by a man, causing him to fall and strike his head on the concrete floor.

Following inquiries, a 44-year-old man was arrested at Woolgoolga about 11am on Tuesday 13 April 2021.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The man was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Wednesday 14 April 2021.

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of the man’s death and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.