Check ahead before starting your Easter trip to the State Forest

PLANNING a wander in the woods, a hike in the hills or some family fun in the forest this Easter?

Best to check the Forestry Corporation of NSW website for any closures and notices.



With many areas of NSW impacted by severe weather events there have been widespread closures, particularly on the North and Mid North Coast, said Forestry Corporation’s Manager of Tourism and Partnerships, Louise Faulkner.

“There are many State forests and sites open across NSW for visitors to discover and explore these special places,” said Louise.

“However, with numerous forests affected by severe weather damage, particularly in the mid- and north coast areas where many forests remain closed due to landslips and washed out roads or bridges, please check our website and plan ahead to avoid disappointment at your intended forest destination.

“While some State Forests on the North Coast are currently closed due to flood damage, travellers to the Coffs region can visit Orara East State Forest, just north of Coffs Harbour,” Louise told News Of The Area.

“Here they’ll find the multi tourism award-winning Niigi Niigi or Sealy Lookout.

“Visitors can take in expansive views from the Forest Sky Pier over Coffs Harbour, surrounding hinterland and coastline, or enjoy a picnic in the all-access picnic shelter.

“For those seeking a more energetic visit, the Gumgali Track to Korora Lookout is a First People Interpretive Walk, telling the Gumbaynggirr story of Gumgali the Black Goanna through sculpture, signage and sound.

“Many rainforest walking tracks, the Nyanggan Gapi café and Coffs Treetops are also located in Orara East State Forest.”

The Forestry Corporation is also reminding visitors to be safe and respectful if they explore the great outdoors.

“Where possible have a great time in our State forests this Easter break, but we ask visitors to respect the rules and each other,” said Louise.

“This includes observing fire bans, fully extinguishing your campfire, avoiding excessive noise and considering your fellow campers.

“There is no booking system, so we ask everyone to be courteous and work together with your fellow visitors to share the campgrounds available.

“Of course, also be mindful of COVID health guidelines and social distancing.”

Visitors can also follow @VisitNSWForests on Facebook for up-to-date information and tips on places to visit.

For more information about visitor experiences and destinations in your local State Forest, visit www.forestrycorporation.com.au/visit.

By Andrea FERRARI