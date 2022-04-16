Check ahead before starting your State Forest trip this Easter

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ARE you planning to head out for some fresh air this Easter?

Local State Forests have been impacted by the severe weather events and there are some closures, so check first before packing up the picnic and heading out.

Visit the Forestry Corporation of NSW website for any closures and notices.

Forestry Corporation’s Manager of Tourism and Partnerships, Louise Faulkner, told News Of The Area, “While some State Forests on the North Coast are currently closed due to flood damage, holiday-makers who’ve packed their bikes can explore Jacks Ridge Mountain Bike Park in Nambucca State Forest.

“Managed by Nambucca Valley Cycle Club under a Forest Permit, this mountain bike network boasts a network of hand-built mountain bike trails with incredible hardwood timber structures in beautiful State Forest, close to Nambucca Heads.”

Forestry Corporation is also reminding visitors to be safe and respectful if they explore the great outdoors.

“Where possible have a great time in our State forests this Easter break, but we ask visitors to respect the rules and each other,” Louise said.

“This includes observing fire bans, fully extinguishing your campfire, avoiding excessive noise and considering your fellow campers.

“There is no booking system, so we ask everyone to be courteous and work together with your fellow visitors to share the campgrounds available.

“Of course, also be mindful of Covid health guidelines and social distancing.”

Visitors can also follow @VisitNSWForests on Facebook for up-to-date information and tips on places to visit.

For more information about visitor experiences and destinations in your local State forest, visit www.forestrycorporation.com.au/visit.

By Andrea FERRARI