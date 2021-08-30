Child Care Gap Waivers Now Available for Cowper

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Morrison Government has enacted a blanket rule that will allow child care centres to waive

gap fees in regional NSW, now that the statewide lockdown has been in effect for over 8 days.

It means services will have the option to waive gap fees for more Australian families impacted by

COVID-19, when they keep their children home during lockdowns.

The gap fee is the difference between the Child Care Subsidy (CCS) that the Government pays to

a service and the remaining fee paid by the family.

Minister for Education and Youth Alan Tudge said this aligns with recent changes that allow

families to use additional allowable absence days, where child care services are in a location that

has been declared a Commonwealth hotspot of more than seven days.

“Together these changes provide certainty for families.

“This will take some additional financial pressure off families who are struggling during COVID-19 lockdowns,” Minister Tudge said.

“It is also good for services because it means families are less likely to pull their children out of

care altogether and services still get the government subsidy, even if children aren’t attending.

Pat Conaghan, Federal Minister for Cowper welcomed the gap fee waivers that build on the

significant support being provided to businesses and families by the Commonwealth and State

governments in response to the current COVID-19 situation.

“The measures will give providers more certainty, to help them plan and keep their staff employed

so business can continue as usual when the stay at home orders end,” Mr Conaghan said.

“The Morrison Government is committed to supporting families and child care services through

COVID-19”.

Families experiencing a loss of income, such as casual workers or those in self-isolation, may also

be eligible for extra support through the Additional Child Care Subsidy (temporary financial

hardship).

See the Department of Education, Skills & Employment website for more information relating to

this and other Child Care support services: https://www.dese.gov.au/covid-19/childcare.