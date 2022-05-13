CHMCC brings the Wizard of Oz Young Performers Edition to the Jetty Memorial Theatre stage

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Musical Comedy Company (CHMCC) will open their long-awaited production of ‘The Wizard of Oz, Young Performers Edition’ at the Jetty Memorial Theatre tonight, Friday 13 May.

Originally planned to be presented in 2020, the production team have worked tirelessly with the young cast to bring the show together.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The hour-long production has a total cast of 35 performers ranging in age from eight to seventeen with some roles double cast, and two ensemble teams that will alternate during the twenty performances.

Directed by Billie-Jo Dukes and Rebecca Riches, the production tells the classic tale of Dorothy and her adventures in the land of Oz.

Billie-Jo said, “We have a beautiful cast that range from eight to seventeen and they have all worked so hard and have taken any hurdle thrown at them in their stride.

“I am so proud of them.

“I played the role of Dorothy when I was a child, and this show has had a special place in my heart ever since.”

The production team also features an up-and-coming choreographer in Ginger Freudenstein, who has been involved with CHMCC productions since her lead role in ‘Annie’ in 2014.

Billie-Jo also said, “Special mention to Ginger Freudenstein; as a junior member herself, Ginger has done an incredible job on choreography- her talent and vision at a young age is inspiring.”

The show is suitable for the whole family and will delight younger children.

Performances are on Friday nights, twice on Saturdays and Sundays from today until June 5.

Tickets can be bought through the Theatre at https://www.jettytheatre.com/wizard-of-oz-young-performers-edition/ or by calling 02 6648 4930 Tuesday through to Friday 12 noon to 4pm.

Discover vouchers can be used to purchase tickets at the box office at the Theatre.

By David TUNE