Chris Doohan Running Again for Port Stephens Council

CHRIS Doohan is pretty excited about what he has achieved in his role as a Councillor for Port Stephens and believes he still has work left to do.

That’s why he is planning to run again for another stint as a Councillor representing the people of Central Ward.

On top of his list of achievements during his tenure are the Port Stephens Koala Hospital, the 7 Day Makeover at Anna Bay and the work completed at Robinson Reserve and the Skate Park.



“That was a massive passion of mine,” he said.

He is keen to see the advancement of the All Abilities Playground at Anna Bay progress in the future.

At Lemon Tree Passage, he understands that there is some frustration while roadworks are being done.

“But there is light at the end of the tunnel, and we’re also doing work at Lemon Tree Passage Foreshore, not a 7 Day Makeover but a mini makeover.”

“Medowie Social is riding a wave of success and the 7 Day Makeover was a monstrous success.”

The community of Medowie is following up with a group of people that are already looking at ways to generate income so the community can pay for future initiatives.

He believes that the infrastructure that Council put in with the Peppertree St Connection is now paying dividends for the community.

“There’s construction now started in Medowie for a medical facility, so the area is building a real town centre hub which is really starting to take off.

“Footpaths are going in, I want to finish a shared path all the way through Medowie so kids can get to school safely.

“We’ve got to fix some of those roads.

“There will be a massive emphasis on footpaths, roads and rubbish.”

Doohan wants to see the waste system which is highly efficient teamed with more recycling.

As an independent candidate, Doohan is not a part of any political party.

He wants to continue to represent the community delivering on more roundabouts and roads.

He is also keen to be involved with the SAP at Williamtown which will deliver thousands of jobs and the opportunity to develop something special there creating a legacy for the future.

By Marian SAMPSON