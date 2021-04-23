Chris Fenech, owner of HWH Stables in Upper Orara honoured to lead Memorial Horse on Anzac Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

UPPER ORARA equestrian, Chris Fenech is realising a personal dream this Anzac Day, 2021.

Chris, the owner of HWH Stables in Upper Orara, will play a key part in the Anzac Day service in Old Bar, on the coast from Taree.

“After many years of wanting to join the Australian Light Horse Association, early this year I finally did so with a view to creating my own troop for ceremonial and display purposes, while also offering another educational angle for my HWH Stables’ students that show an historical interest in our nation’s heroic mounted troops,” Chris told News Of The Area.



“This year I am very fortunate to be invited to march on Anzac Day at Old Bar under the care of Rodney O’Regan, former vice president of the Australian Light Horse Association.

“Rodney has entrusted me to march and lead the Memorial Horse, Mr Ed, which means a fully mounted horse with a soldier’s boots turned in backwards in the stirrup irons, which fills me with great honour and pride to be able to do this as part of my first ever march as a Light Horse trooper.”

The riderless horse with the boots placed in such a way respectfully represents all the soldiers who died in service to their country.

It is a powerful image for all.

The Australian Light Horse Association’s aim is to preserve the history and traditions of the association and its predecessors.

Chris has a passion to form his own troop out of HWH Stables and teach these traditions to local equestrians.

“We could supply the troop to RSL Club events and of course Anzac Day in and around the Coffs Harbour region.”

One important piece of history Chris is passionate to pass on is that Australians should be proud of the fact that, “Our Australian mounted soldiers led and won the last ever mounted battle, leading and winning the Charge of Beersheba – a pivotal achievement in World War 1.”

Lest We Forget.

By Andrea FERRARI