Chris Lock: An outstanding achiever for Myall Masters Swimming Club

CHRIS Lock, who recently represented Myall Masters Swimming Club at the Swimming Australia National Masters competition, is certainly an inspiration to his Myall Masters Swimming peers on many levels.

Chris has been an active member of Myall Masters Swimming Club for nine years.

Prior to this, he was involved in Ryde Masters for ten years as well as being a founding member of the Warringah Masters Swimming Club.

Christine Dunning, Publicity Officer for Myall Master Swimming Club, says that since being affiliated with Myall Masters, Chris has always been a very dedicated and active member of the club.

“Chris has swam competitively at many meets and over the years in his volunteer capacity, he has held the positions of vice president and president as well as assisting with coaching, where he passes on his knowledge and experience to club members to improve their individual skills, technique and fitness.”

Chris’ amazing ability was recently highlighted at the National Masters held at Sydney Olympic Park Pool in April, where he competed in nine individual events and two mixed relay teams over a three-day period.

In the men’s 80-84 age group, Chris placed first in the 25m, 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke as well as the 25m butterfly.

He also achieved second in the 50m, 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle events.

Chris walked away with five gold and four silver Medals.

Not only did Chris medal in all the nine individual events in which he competed, he also broke two NSW records.

Firstly in the 25m backstroke, and then blitzing his previously held 100m backstroke record, smashing two seconds off his time.

“To achieve such success at 80 years of age is a true inspiration.

“This, for Chris, was his biggest haul of medals ever at a swimming meet and a definite highlight in his swimming career,” Ms Dunning said.

The Myall Masters were able to recognise and share in Chris’ success with a celebration at Tea Gardens Hotel a few weeks ago.

These days, besides being a dedicated and active member of Myall Masters, Chris is involved in many groups in the Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest community.

When not on the golf course or swimming at Jimmys Beach with the mullets he can be found working at Myall Coast Radio, of which he is a founding member and currently president.

“Chris Lock is an outstanding achiever and an inspiration in so many ways,” Ms Dunning concluded.

By Tara CAMPBELL