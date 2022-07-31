Christmas in July fundraiser rallies support for Community Christmas Luncheon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CHRISTMAS in July silent auction fundraiser on Friday 22 July at the Cavanbah Centre did not see the number of attendees that organiser Doris Cowan would have liked, however it was still a success both as a fun-filled night and fundraising for the Community Christmas Luncheon.

Doris and her husband David have many people to thank including the 30-plus people that donated items for the silent auction and the attendees who all pitched in to help with the night.



There was a great mix of donations which included artworks by locals, craftwork, gym memberships, food and beauty hampers, golf games, business advertising and coaching, nutrition seminar and jetty theatre tickets.

All donors will receive a gift card in the coming weeks that reads “I am a supporter of 3R’S Community Christmas Luncheon 2022”.

Particular mention goes to local resident Shirley Collins for her contribution of the handmade mosaic pot that her 10-year-old Grandson Bailey insisted that she make to donate to the homeless.

“Some businesses that need a mention as they continuously help our community include Happy Frog, C.ex, Coffs Golf Club, Coffs Surf Club, Rotary Daybreak, Oz Harvest, Beach Bodies Health Club, Terry White Chemist, Office Works and Big Country Meats,” Doris told News Of The Area.

Doris and David extend a huge thank you to Ann Schiltz, who donated her time promoting the event and collecting many of the items auctioned.

“Thanks also goes out to all the attendees who not only helped the event be successful financially yet also showed real community spirit by purchasing items for other attendees as gifts, including the generosity of Jo Brown and her guests who bid on half-a-side of lamb that will now be donated to the soup kitchen.

“Personal thanks go to Mark Spencer from Rotary Day Break for donating his time as MC for the night where he did an amazing job.

“Also, Ocean Road Duo, who played music throughout the night, ‘highly recommended for any event big or small’,” said Doris.

Doris’s friends also volunteered their time on the night to set up and help with food and included Kathy Ward, Chris Burton, Justine Bonny and her partner John, Emma and Ken Linton, Michael and Janie Bourne and Claire White for last-minute marketing that not only increased numbers but saw generous donations received by those who could not attend.

The money raised through this event will be used for the Community Christmas Luncheon, where Doris and David will host a free event for anyone in the community on Christmas Day at the Cavanbah Hall from 11:30am.

There will be entertainment, raffles and a present for all attendees, young and old.

Doris and David will soon start asking for donations of food and presents for the night as well as volunteers.

“If last year is anything to go by, the volunteers exceeded expectations and there were 45 volunteers to 110 attendees,” she said.

“What an amazing community spirit.”

Doris also said she has bedding and linen to donate to anyone in need and will endeavour to distribute at the soup kitchen in coming weeks.

“Thank you, Phil, for making this possible.”

To get involved with Christmas Day in any way phone or email Doris on 0411 428 761 or to [email protected]