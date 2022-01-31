Cinema Under The Stars returns to Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TOM AND JERRY (2021) on the big screen, out in the fresh air?

Yes, Cinema Under The Stars kicks off its annual program on 19 February at Coffs Harbour Showground.



Entry is free and the event will open around 5.30pm with the film coming on as twilight sets in around 7.30-8pm.

Run by Newcastle Permanent, the film nights, now in their fourteenth year, are created to offer all the ingredients for the perfect summer night out – live music from local artists, games for kids, roving characters from the movies, football activities as well as the main event movie under the stars.

Coffs Harbour is one of eleven locations throughout regional NSW where the family friendly event returns after an almost two-year hiatus.

Movie-goers are encouraged to bring along their rugs and picnics or buy food and non-alcoholic drinks at the Showground.

This is an alcohol-free event.

Newcastle Permanent CEO Bernadette Inglis said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to have our iconic Cinema Under the Stars event locked in to return in 2022.

“The last two years have been really challenging, with major weather events and ongoing lockdowns and restrictions impacting our ability to connect in person with everyone as much as we would have liked.

“But, with the new year comes new opportunities, and as a proud customer-owned organisation, we’re delighted to be back, delivering eleven events throughout regional New South Wales this summer and giving back to our local communities,” she said.

Family favourites including Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG), Tom and Jerry (G) as well as Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (G), will be screening this season.

All films include captions.

The event has been planned within current government guidelines and health advice, and will adhere to any changes.

Any weather or Covid-related updates will be provided on Facebook.

General info can be found here: https://www.newcastlepermanent.com.au/community/news/cinema-under-the-stars-2022 where there is also a link to their Facebook event page.

By Andrea FERRARI