Cinemas host Elvis fundraiser for PCYC

WEDNESDAY saw Scotty’s Cinema and Nelson Bay Cinema come together with Business Port Stephens in support of the Police Citizens Youth Club.

There were 150 guests at Nelson Bay Cinema and 50 at Scotty’s cinema, where moviegoers were thrilled to watch the newly released Elvis biopic.



The event successfully raised nearly $2,00 for Nelson Bay and Raymond Terrace PCYC.

The Nelson Bay event was supported by the PCYC Band and featured Elvis impersonator Paddy Twohill from Port Stephens FM playing acoustic tunes in the cinema.

At Scotty’s in Raymond Terrace, Elvis singer Norm Bakker from Medowie serenaded those in attendance.

There were prizes awarded for the best dressed Elvis(s), which were taken out by Patti Miller and Robert Wisely.

The aim of the event was to support both cinemas while raising money for PCYC.

The event was proudly supported by Port Stephens Packaging, Tynan’s Wines, Laice Moses catering, PSFM and Moonshadow Cruises.

Kerri Rodley of Business Port Stephens told News Of The Area, “It was a thoroughly enjoyable evening with the community coming out in their best Elvis outfits to eat, drink and dance.

“It was great to have everyone out living it up again post covid while supporting a worthwhile charity such as PCYC and our local cinemas.”

By Marian SAMPSON