City of Newcastle re-elect Declan Clausen as Deputy Lord Mayor

COUNCILLOR Declan Clausen has been re-elected as Deputy Lord Mayor for the City of Newcastle.

Previous Deputy Lord Mayor and Ward One councillor Clausen has been re-elected to serve his position.



Voted in through the process of show-of-hands Clausen was elected with nine votes from Cr Dr John Mackenzie, Cr Charlotte McCabe, Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes, Cr Margaret Wood, Cr Carol Duncan, Cr Peta Winney-Baartz, Cr Declan Clausen, Cr Dr Elizabeth Adamczyk and Cr Deahnna Richardson.

Cr Jenny Barrie received four votes from Cr Jenny Barrie, Cr Callum Pull, Cr John Church and Cr Katrina Wark.

Clausen will hold his title for the full term of council, for a reduced period due to the 2020 elections being delayed due to COVID-19.

“I just want to thank my colleagues across the chamber for the support and the trust in me to continue in the role of Deputy Lord Mayor.

“It is a true privilege to be able to continue to serve alongside Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes and fellow Councillors as we deliver progressive, pragmatic and popular policies that benefit all Novocastrians, especially as our city recovers from the economic and health impacts of COVID,” Deputy Lord Mayor Clausen said.

He was originally voted in as the city’s youngest-ever Deputy Lord Mayor in 2017 and has held the position since that.

Clausen is also returning as a Ward One Councillor, covering the suburbs of Stockton, Newcastle, Cooks Hill, Islington, Carrington, Wickham, Tighes Hill, Mayfield and Warabrook.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes strongly supported Clausen’s re-election.

“I think he has done an absolutely wonderful job over the last term of Council in a very specific role that not only steps in for myself as Lord Mayor when my schedule means I have conflicting events, but also a role which requires the full understanding and experience that Councillor Clausen has.

“I think he has not only shown excellence in leadership in his previous term but has also stepped up in ways which include the chairing of the Strategy and Innovation Committee, filling in as Lord Mayor and participating in numerous forums,” Ms Nelmes said.

By Tara CAMPBELL