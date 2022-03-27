Clean Up Australia Day volunteers take on Sawtell Beach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE rained-off Clean Up Australia Day planned for earlier in March was reinstated on Sunday 20 March, with Prosper Coffs Harbour and Coffs City Rotary volunteers rallying together in support at Sawtell Beach.

The event was a huge success, with the main source of pollution being cigarette-buts, bottles, bottle caps and plastic wrapping in the sand dunes.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Prosper Coffs Harbour Fundraising Manager Melissa Nunn says getting involved in Clean Up Australia Day and other plastic reducing initiatives is more important today than ever before.

“Our environment is currently experiencing the impact of the Covid pandemic,” Melissa told News Of The Area.

“We are seeing a huge surge in single-use plastics such as face masks, takeaway coffee cups and food packaging littering our footpaths,” she said.

“We implore the wider community to join us next year in Clean Up Australia Day 2023 or register a site online to help tackle the country’s waste crisis.

“For every little bit we do we are showing that we care and that we are taking an active role in protecting our environment,” Melissa said.

Prosper Coffs Harbour is a not-for-profit company, established by Coffs Harbour City Council to administer three charitable trusts whose core objective is to develop a secure source of funds for important infrastructure in the Coffs Harbour region.

The funds from these Trusts are used to finance cultural and environmental projects across the city that positively contribute to the local community and its culture of diversity.

For more information on Prosper Coffs Harbour visit prospercoffs.org.au or contact them on [email protected].

By Andrea FERRARI