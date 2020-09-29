Climate Action Port Stephens Join School Strike 4 Climate Australia’s Day Of Global Action

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CLIMATE Action Port Stephens (CAPS) have joined in national protests to support School Strike 4 Climate Australia’s global day of action to call for the federal government to “Fund Our Futures, Not Gas.”



CAPS called for institutional responses to the threats possessed by a changing climate at Shoal Bay last Friday, 25 September, which also had the support of EcoNetwork-Port Stephens, which has 28 affiliated community groups.

The action group is critical of the federal government’s plans to use gas as a transitional fuel in the process of conversion to renewable energy.

CAPS’ President Alisha Onslow said that School Strike 4 Climate Australia is advocating that no public funds be used on gas and other damaging fossil fuel projects.

“Gas is a dangerous fossil fuel that will only worsen the climate crisis,” said Alisha.

“We implore our politicians to take our future seriously and treat climate change as an emergency.”

CAPS and School Strike 4 Climate Australia are calling for recovery funds to be spent on resourcing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander-led solutions that guarantee land rights and care for country, the creation of jobs that fast-track solutions to the climate crisis and help communities recover, and for the economy and communities to reach 100% renewable energy by 2030.

CAPS have also praised Port Stephens Council’s recent commitment to the Cities Power Partnership which was developed by the Climate Council in bringing together towns and cities to tackle climate change and switch to clean energy.

By Mitch LEES