Club Championship Thriller at Soldiers Point Bowling Club

SOLDIERS Point Bowling Club hosted its major Men’s Singles Final last week before an enthusiastic crowd.

The final turned out to be an epic four- hour event with high quality bowls being played by the two finalists, Mark Sheppard and Daniel Clarke.

Time and again, one player would hold the shot only to be displaced by a superior shot by his opponent.

Several times, Daniel had to resort to an express drive, scattering the bowls and “killing” the end forcing it to be replayed.

After running neck and neck for most of the match, Mark finally gained the initiative by drawing three shots to win the match 31 shots to 24.

Mark will now compete in the Zone Champion of Champions singles event, with the winner progressing to the NSW State Finals.

Congratulations also go to Mark Hayne who won the Zone Presidents Singles competition which is open to Grade 5 bowlers and below.

Held at Soldiers Point,Mark was successful in defeating several Newcastle bowlers in close matches to win this knock out event.

New bowlers are welcome at Soldiers Point Bowling Club where they can receive free coaching so as to compete in this challenging sport. Contact Terry Antram, Bowls Director, on 49827173.

By Peter SMITH