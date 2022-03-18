Club Scotts Are Successful Applicants For Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Fund

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CLUB Scotts in Scotts Head was used as the local ‘Neighbourhood Safer Place’ for the duration of the 2019/20 bushfires, supporting the community including residents, tourists, emergency service crews and other people impacted by the fires.

The Club has just announced that it has been successful in gaining a Black Summer Bushfire Grant for a project called ‘Community Emergency Preparedness in the Isolated Town of Scotts Head’.

“Upon reflection of the unpreparedness in the emergency, in consultation with the Scotts Head Community Resilience Team, Club Scotts identified key built environment and infrastructure improvements integral in facilitating disaster preparedness and promoting the location of Club Scotts as the town’s Neighbour Safer Place,” Club Scotts President/Chairperson Laura Peisley told News Of The Area.

“The first action to develop the infrastructure suitability of Club Scotts was through the provision of a generator which was installed in 2021.

“Considering Scotts Head has one road in and out, a large elderly population and is a popular tourist destination, the Community Resilience Team identified further strategic directions to promote resilience and preparedness in our community and ensure cohesion in an emergency.

“The board of directors and general manager are pleased to reveal that the proposed key objectives as per the grant application will be going ahead using the $972,375 grant funding,” said Laura.

The project has four main objectives.

Objective 1: Communication – Installation of adequate digital signage to relay emergency response procedures and updates.

Utilising a digital sign will engage the broader community in crisis and critically target the out-of-town seasonal holiday makers for their own safety.

Objective 2: Hygiene – Improvement of hygiene and amenities.

New bathroom amenities will be designed with public health considerations to be prioritised, such as provision of disposal for feminine hygiene, appropriate lighting and ventilation, adequate hand wash basins, soap and towel dispensers, garbage bins with tight fitting lids and facilities for changing infants and for the safe disposal of children’s used nappies.

Objective 3: Ventilation – Increasing ventilation throughout the venue.

The current annealed glass windows will be replaced with new toughened laminated glass windows and louvres to promote ventilation.

An upgrade to the air conditioning system is also required.

Installation of the Panasonic nanoe-X Air Purification System will benefit the health within the facility, inhibiting up to 99% of airborne virus and other pollutants including mould, allergens, pollen and hazardous substances.

Objective 4: Access – Upgrading disability and elderly access.

Proposed infrastructure includes an upgrade to the entrance of the venue providing a drop off area under a large awning, non-slip ground, new ramps and stairs with railings with a clear space outside the door.

By Andrea FERRARI