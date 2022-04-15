Club Scotts to raffle kayak for Macksville Hospital

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE kayak is up for raffle!

The kayak, which became a talking point around Scotts Head after appearing on the front page of News Of The Area recently, is a star prize in Club Scotts’ Anzac Day raffle.

“We’re proud to be raffling the kayak this ANZAC Day,” Club Scotts President and Chairperson Laura Peisley told News Of The Area.

“(Club) Director Hans Peterson donated the kayak back to the club after winning the prize in the Christmas raffle, hoping to fundraise toward a good cause.”

Hans put two criteria on where he wanted the funds to go; something to do with health and something local.

After reaching out to Macksville Hospital, the board decided the donations will best be utilised in the general fund so the hospital can decide what they most require based on the needs of the community.

“Club Scotts invites members and guests this Anzac Day to purchase tickets in the raffle from 3:30pm.

“The raffle will be drawn at 5pm and you must be there to win (or someone on your behalf).

“If you are looking for an afternoon out, Two Up starts at 2:30pm and we have an amazing duo, Rock Stock, starting at 4:30pm.

“We really look forward to bringing the community together to see what we can do for our local hospital, hope to see you there,” said Laura.

By Andrea FERRARI