‘CO2 considered as a pollutant’: NSW leads climate action in a nation-first classification

THE NSW Environment Protection Authority’s Draft Climate Change Policy and Action Plan has been released for public comment.

The Plan aims to support licensees to prepare, implement and report on climate change mitigation and adaptation plans, establish cost-effective emission reduction targets for key industry sectors, provide industry best-practice guidelines to support them stakeholders reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and phase in the introduction of greenhouse gas emission limits on environment protection licences for key industry sectors.



Nature Conservation Council CEO Jacqui Mumford told News Of The Area that when the policy is implemented, NSW will lead the nation in tackling dangerous climate change.

“As surprising as it may seem, this will be the first time an environmental watchdog in Australia has regulated CO2 as a pollutant.

“This is an important step towards eliminating climate pollution across our whole economy,” Ms Mumford said.

The EPA developed the Draft Climate Change Policy and Action Plan after the Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action took legal action arguing the EPA had a duty to regulate CO2 to protect the people and the environment from climate change.

The court agreed and in September 2021 directed the EPA to develop policies, procedures and programs to fulfil that duty.

Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead has welcomed the announcement of the Plan.

“The Draft Climate Change Policy and Action plan announcement is vital after we have seen first-hand just how destructive the impacts of climate change are becoming for our communities,” Mr Bromhead said.

“While this plan is welcome, as we look to future-proof our home for the next generation, it is also vital we protect industries that support our economy and our power supply right now.”

Mr Bromhead says this is a nuanced discussion that continues to require much consideration for all parties as stakeholders look to move forward together and tackle the ever-growing threat of climate change.

Public submissions on the policy close at 5pm on 3 November 2022 at https://yoursay.epa.nsw.gov.au/climate-change-policy-and-action-plan

By Tara CAMPBELL