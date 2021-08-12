Coach in the Morning, Captain in the Afternoon: Nathan Skinner does it all at the Northern Storm

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Northern Storm under 11s were in high spirits last weekend under the tutelage of coach Nathan Skinner who at the final whistle swapped the coaches shirt for the captain’s armband to help the Northern Storm to a 1-0 win victory over the Macleay Valley Rangers in the Coastal Premier League.

July’s North Coast Football Volunteer of the Month Julia Etel praised how the juniors look up to the Club captain and the professionalism he instills in the juniors.

“The under 11s Northern Storm Hurricanes have been coached for the past two years by Nathan Skinner.

“As captain of the Northern Storm premier team Nathan has brought an incredible level of professionalism and dedication to coaching these boys, his focus on passing, teamwork, good sportsmanship and giving 100% every game has meant the boys play with pride and determination each week.

“The team has a refreshing focus on goals saved, not just on goals scored, strong defending and also working together through positive teamwork.

“Coaching and volunteering can be a thankless task, most coaches have their own kids on the team they coach which provides some motivation to help them succeed.

“It takes a very special individual to coach a team that you have no family relations in, such is the case for Nathan Skinner,” said Julia.

Nathan will be helping the next generation of juniors at community football on Saturday 14 August followed by donning the captain’s armband to lead out the Northern Storm at Toormina Oval at 3pm as they face Sawtell FC to challenge for a place in the semi-finals of the Coastal Premier League.

By David WIGLEY