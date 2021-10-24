Coastal Claymakers’ Elements exhibition at The Art Space Urunga

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COASTAL Claymakers are in full swing with their 2021 Member’s Exhibition on show at The Art Space Urunga.

The exhibition is entitled Elements and displays the artists’ inspiration across themes of earth, water, air and fire, which are regarded as the fundamental constituents of the world.



“The Elements theme represents the simplicity and hence the complexity of the medium within which we work,” Michaela Kloeckner, President of Coastal Claymakers, told News Of The Area.

The Coffs Harbour-based group, which has been claymaking since 2004, has produced a wide diversity of work.

“Every member of the group is showcasing a unique style demonstrating various techniques be it hand-building, wheel throwing, slip casting or a combination.

“There are works of high-fired porcelain, mid-fired terracotta and black clay and speckled stoneware.

“Clay is as varied as the medium itself and offers endless interpretation.”

The works show pieces fired in electric kilns, gas kilns and wood fire kilns.

“Some of our members are beginners while others have had a lifelong connection and expertise in working with clay,” said Michaela.

“The passion for being closely connected with the earth unites us all.

“We are privileged to be co-sharing The Art Space with artist Kelly Finley.

“Kelly’s career as a florist has encouraged a deep visual knowledge of floral and plant life and her paintings reflect these organic natural forms.

“Her work flourishes with colour and texture as she explores mostly abstract floral and landscape imagery.”

The exhibition is showing until Saturday evening 30 October 2021 at The Art Space at Urunga.

The exhibition will strictly adhere to all government Covid-19 regulations that may be in place at the time.

By Andrea FERRARI