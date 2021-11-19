Coastal Claymakers Empty Bowls project supports Hope for the Homeless

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RAISING funds for the hungry is the purpose of the Empty Bowls project being supported locally by Coastal Claymakers.

“Rustic Coramba Hall makes for the perfect setting for Coastal Claymakers’ Empty Bowls lunchtime fundraising event,” Michaela Kloeckner, President of the Coastal Claymakers told News Of The Area.



Local ceramicists are making and donating beautiful handmade and hand painted ceramic bowls filled with a healthy lunch of mixed salads, soups and crusty bread for a cost of $25.00.

Bowls can be taken home by the purchaser.

“This is our third event and judging by last year’s keen interest and success we have introduced a pre-booking opportunity on Eventbrite which will also give us an idea of numbers for catering purposes.

“The Happy Frog Cafe and Coastal Harvest have come on board this year to support us with supplying delicious salads and crusty bread.”

Funds raised will support Hope for the Homeless, Coffs Harbour.

The project originated in 1990 in Michigan, USA when a high school teacher and his students were searching for a way to raise funds to support a food drive.

Empty Bowls has since become an event worldwide where all raised funds are donated to a local charity with the aim to fill empty bowls and fight hunger.

“Young musician Saskia Scheib will take to the stage and entertain us playing the harp and the flute.”

A pottery Christmas market will also be on offer this year, with ten percent of all sales going to support Hope for the Homeless Inc.

The event will take place on Sunday 28 November from 11am to 1pm at the Coramba Hall.

“Seventy bowls found a new home last year, don’t miss out – early bird picks the most beautiful bowl,” said Michaela.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/empty-bowls-tickets-203617183477.

