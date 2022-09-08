Coastal Claymakers open Exclaymation exhibition at The Bunker

EXCLAYMATION, a new exhibition by Coastal Claymakers at the National Cartoon Gallery at The Bunker, is opening on Friday 9 September from 6pm to 8pm, showing through to 2 October.

Inspired by the meaning of an exclamation mark as the expression of strong feelings or emotions, an emphasis or representing enthusiasm, the exhibits show the artists’ unique translations into ceramics.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The exhibition name conjures up the feeling of excitement when working with and producing pieces from clay,” Michaela Kloeckner, President of the Coastal Claymakers told News Of The Area.

“It means no limits – just do it.”

“You will notice a vast variety of techniques and finishes when it comes to ceramics.”

All works in the exhibition have been recently created locally by talented ceramicists at Coastal Claymakers.

The group was founded 20 years ago, and members come from across the Coffs Coast, from South West Rocks to Woolgoolga.

Members may be newcomers to ceramics, or they may be experienced, lifelong practitioners.

The club benefits from practical workshops being held throughout the year hosted by some of the best ceramicists in their field.

“This year some of our members have been inspired by our recent mosaic workshops.

“We are fortunate to exhibit Exclaymation in the amazing space of the National Bunker Cartoon Gallery.

“We invite the public to our opening on Friday evening.”

During the exhibition Coastal Claymakers are offering two free pottery workshops for children.

To book phone 6651 7343.

These workshops take place on Tuesday 27 September 11am to 1pm for five to eight year olds, and Thursday 29 September 1pm to 3pm for eight to twelve year olds.

Ceramics is a medium of endless variations and work; creations may be purely functional as in plates and mugs, or home wares as in lamp shades, or decorative, as in jewellery or sculpture.

“The piece may express humour, tell a story or share a viewpoint,” Michaela said.

To engage with the ceramics on a deeper level Michaela suggests you take note of the kind of emotions a ceramic piece may evoke in you.

“Let’s have a look at the most humble, yet deeply personal item, the coffee mug.

“First of all, it needs to be the correct size, form and colour.

“Then you will want to touch it, hold it at the handle and in your hand, turn it over, check out its lip and maybe even lick it.

“Finally, you will want to own it, so you can experience the pleasure of using this beautiful object on a daily basis.

“Imagine how spectacular a rustic hand-built raku-fired vase displayed on your side table may transform your living room or how an eye-catching sculpture will enhance your outdoor space.”

By Andrea FERRARI