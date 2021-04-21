Coastal Premier League continues with Round 3 on Saturday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER returning to the field for the first time in 2021 last weekend, the Coastal Premier League season continues on Saturday with third round fixtures from Coffs Harbour to Taree.

The Boambee Bombers host the Coffs Coast Tigers in the match of the round at Ayrshire Park.

Last year’s Coastal Premier League Northern Conference champions, the Bombers continued right where they left off with a 3-0 victory against the Sawtell Scorpions last weekend.

They now host a Tigers team coming off a 3-3 draw at home against Port United.

Defending Coastal Premier League champions Coffs City United Lions host the Macleay Valley Rangers at Forsyth Park tomorrow night.

The Lions had a busy opening round weekend with a 2-2 draw with the Northern Storm on Saturday, before beating Byron Bay 3-0 in their third round FFA Cup match at Forsyth Park on Sunday.

The Macleay Valley Rangers are yet to play this season after their Round 2 match with the Kempsey Saints was postponed.

The Northern Storm travel to take on the Taree Wildcats in Round 3.

The Storm earnt their first points of the season with a 2-2 draw at home against the Coffs City United Lions, while the Wildcats will look to respond after a 4-0 loss to Port Saints.

The Sawtell Scorpions also hit the road for Round 3 when they take on the Kempsey Saints tomorrow afternoon.

Round 3 also features a local derby when the Port Saints host Port United.

By Aiden BURGESS