Coastal Premier League continues with Round 5

EARLY season ladder leaders the Boambee Bombers host the third placed Port Saints in the match of the round on Saturday at Ayrshire Park, during Round 5 of the Coastal Premier League season.

The Bombers have won their opening three matches of the season including last weekend’s 5-2 victory against the Kempsey Saints, and now a host a Port Saints side also coming off a last round win in the form of a 2-1 victory at home against the Coffs Coast Tigers.

The Bombers and Saints both had successful seasons in last year’s Coastal Premier League, with the Bombers finishing runners up and the Saints third.

Bombers president Fiona Clancy said the side was starting to gel under the guidance of two stalwarts of the club.

“Our boys are looking forward to the Saints game, and we have started the season with some messy football, not unexpected with four players coming into the team this season,” she said.

“However, now four games in they are starting to gel together.

“Like a lot of squads this season we have a good blend of experience and fresh faces of youth who are willing to learn.

“What better mentors are there for our younger players than having Luke France and Brady Parker out there with them.”

The Coffs Coast Tigers host the Northern Storm tomorrow afternoon in a pivotal match between two clubs coming off last start losses.

The Tigers and Storm both lost 2-1 to the two Port Macquarie clubs, with the Tigers losing away from home to Port Saints, while the Storm went down at home to Port United.

The Sawtell Scorpions host the Taree Wildcats tomorrow afternoon at Toormina Oval.

The Scorpions earnt their first points of the season with a 4-4 draw at home against the Coffs City United Lions, while the Wildcats have lost all three of their matches this season.

The Coffs City United Lions hit the road for Round 5 when they travel to take on the Kempsey Saints.

The Lions sit in fourth spot on the ladder and take on a Saints side seeking their second win of the season.

Round 5 also sees Port United hosting the Macleay Valley Rangers, with both sides coming off wins in Round 4.

By Aiden BURGESS