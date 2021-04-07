Coastal Premier League season kicks off this weekend

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER its inaugural season in 2020, the Coastal Premier League have released the draw for its upcoming season.

The 2021 Coastal Premier League season kicks off tomorrow with opening round matches in Coffs Harbour, Toormina, Port Macquarie, and Kempsey.

This weekend’s opening round features a blockbuster clash between two champion teams, as the defending Southern Conference champions Port United play host to the defending Northern Conference champions Boambee Bombers.

Inaugural Coastal Premier League champions the Coffs City United Lions begin their title defence at home against the Port Saints.

Sawtell Scorpions host the Macleay Valley Rangers, while the Coffs Coast Tigers also begin their season at home against the Taree Wildcats.

The Northern Storm will hit the road for Round 1 when they travel to take on the Kempsey Saints.

The Boambee Bombers and Coffs City United Lions meet in their rematch of last year’s Northern Conference grand final during Round 6 on Saturday, 15 May.

This year’s season is set to feature 18 rounds with teams playing each other twice, before a three-week finals series culminating in the grand final at Coffs Harbour on Saturday, September 11.

The Coastal Premier League is an inter-regional competition featuring five teams from North Coast Football and five teams from Football Mid North Coast.

Last year’s season was cut short after 10 games due to COVID-19 restrictions, before teams split into North and Southern Conferences and finished their own competitions.

After an interrupted inaugural season, North Coast Football General Manager Andrew Woodward was looking forward to a full season of inter-regional showdowns.

“There were some really good rivalries between North and South in the first season, and we had the same rivalries here as in the EPL such as Coffs vs. Port that started to build momentum before it was stopped,” he said.

“Our clubs enjoy the higher level of competition and enjoy being in a comp with such a broad appeal.”

By Aiden BURGESS