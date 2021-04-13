Coastal Premier League set to begin after postponed start

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER waiting months to get back on the pitch, it was an anti-climax for the region’s top footballers as the opening round matches of the latest Coastal Premier League season were postponed due to last week’s wet weather.

The Round 1 matches will now be played during the June long weekend.

Coastal Premier League clubs will return to the pitch for the first time in 2021 during this weekend’s Round 2 matches.

Northern Storm and the Coffs City United Lions face off to begin their 2021 campaigns in Korora Saturday afternoon.

The Lions kick off the defence of their Coastal Premier League crown with a local derby, while their opening round opponents the Storm finished sixth last season.

The Boambee Bombers and Sawtell Scorpions meet in a rematch of their recent FFA Cup match, with the local derby kicking off at 2pm on Sunday afternoon at Ayrshire Park.

The Bombers took the honours the last time they met with a 3-0 victory at home in last month’s FFA Cup fixture.

The Bombers finished runners-up in the inaugural Coastal Premier League season, while the Scorpions made a tough return to top-flight senior football finishing 8th.

The Coffs Coast Tigers begin their season at home when they host last season’s Northern Conference champions Port United on Saturday night at Polwarth Drive.

The Tigers finished 5th on the ladder last season and five points off top spot.

Round 2 also sees the Port Saints host the Taree Wildcats, and the Macleay Valley Rangers host the Kempsey Saints.

The Coastal Premier League made its debut in 2020, and features five clubs from North Coast Football and five clubs from Football Mid North Coast.

The 2021 season consists of 18 rounds and a finals series culminating in the grand final on 11 September in Coffs Harbour.

By Aiden BURGESS