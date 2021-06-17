Cody Beattie enjoys success at 2021 AusCycling – New South Wales Pre State Titles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CODY Beattie travelled to Hawkesbury to compete in the 2021 AusCycling – New South Wales Pre State Titles and to try out for the Australian Trans-Tasman Test Team.

For the past 30 years the Mighty 11’s Junior Test Team has been a cultural exchange with New Zealand and Australia.

The New Zealand round of the Trans-Tasman series is held at the BMX New Zealand North Island Titles and the Australian round is held at the New South Wales State Titles.

This year there were 25 boys, and 17 girls trying out for a spot on the team.

The team consists of the four fastest boys and girls and to qualify for the Test Team you need to be 11 years old on the 1f June 2021, and your times are taken from your mottos.

The Coffs Coast Cyclones BMX Club rider Cody, qualified with a time of 37.612 seconds giving him the number one spot on the Test Team.

The team would normally take on the New Zealand team but due to Covid restrictions this will not happen this year. Both countries will still recognise the achievements of these riders making the team.

Cody will have his name engraved on the Trans-Tasman Test trophy, other well-known riders to previously have their name on the trophy include former Olympian Sam Willoughby and Australian BMX favourite Kai Sakakibara.

Cody also competed in the 12-year-old boys putting in an awesome effort making the finals and finishing in second place.

This will be a race meet that Cody will never forget and his Club is proud of his achievements.

By John MILLER