Coffs Ag Show President recognised for tireless contributions

CHRISOPHER Pearson, President of Coffs Harbour Agricultural Show, has been named a Legend of the Local Show in The Agricultural Societies Council of NSW (ASC) annual recognition program.

The program seeks nominations from the local show community recognising the stalwarts who tirelessly, skilfully and passionately contribute to the fabric of their show and show society.

Christopher has attended ag shows in Australia and overseas for over 60 years.

For the past 50 years he has been active in the show movement in numerous areas including being a competitor in pavilion and ring events and a trader at several shows.

His presidency of Coffs Harbour Show Society continues a family and personal tradition of active administration in shows, and he is a Life Member of Armidale and Macksville Shows and committee member of Guyra Show.

As an entertainment provider Christopher has provided fireworks to show patrons both regionally and internationally to over 500 shows.

He was also a crew member at the last Moore Park Royal Easter Show and the first Royal Easter at Homebush Bay.

Christopher’s fireworks have also extended to larger shows such as the Royal Darwin show.

Christopher told News Of The Area of his earliest connection to ag shows.

He related his late parents telling him he was taken in a pram as a three-month-old baby to the Armidale show and while he remembered nothing of that event, he can fondly remember his parents taking him to all the local shows most weeks during the show circuit on the New England Tablelands.

He grew up in a show orientated family, with his father joining long passed great grandfathers as Patron of the Armidale show, and his mother winning Champion Cook of the show.

“I found a niche as a ring competitor and pavilion exhibitor that eventually saw me holding the position of Chief Pavilion Steward and later as President of Armidale show,” he said.

He has also served as President at Macksville show.

He continues to foster a bond with members of The Showmen’s Guild and the itinerant traders travelling Eastern Australia operating their equipment.

“The shows have always been my other family,” he said.

“I really enjoy encouraging young people to become involved in some way with the local shows, not that local shows are my only involvement as I have attended shows in New Zealand, The United Kingdom, United States and for many years I worked at The Calgary Stampede in Canada.

“Our shows give us the opportunity to compete against each other, to share memories and generally advance the many and varied Agricultural areas that Australia is world renowned for.”

The goals of agricultural shows include promoting and protecting the pastoral, agricultural, horticultural and industrial resources of Australia, educating young people and promoting the involvement of youth in shows.

By Andrea FERRARI