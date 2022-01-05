Coffs Agricultural Show thanks volunteers and announces 2022 date

0 SHARES Share Tweet

VOLUNTEERS for the Coffs Harbour Agricultural Show 2021 were given a super Thank You Lunch paid for by a NSW Regional Infrastructure volunteers grant, in appreciation of their efforts at this year’s show.

“We were really pleased with the funding because it meant we could say thank you to our volunteers who work so hard on the show throughout the year, and no-one had to lift a hand,” Christopher Pearson, President Coffs Harbour Agricultural Show told News Of The Area.



“One condition of the grant is that the money needs to be spent locally.

“So, we used Tru Blu Catering in Coffs Harbour and the local Girl Guides organisation provided their hall and all the facilities, tables and chairs etc,” said Christopher.

A special mention was made to one volunteer, Peter Kimber, who has given twenty years of service to organising and running the Coffs Harbour Agricultural Show.

Margaret Crawley, Vice President of Coffs Harbour Agricultural Show said, “Peter has worked tirelessly, and it was important to formally offer our appreciation to Peter.

“Peter is someone who has been involved in other community groups such as Coffs Harbour Garden Club,” said Margaret.

Present at the lunch was Heather Orne.

Unusually, Heather has been Show Ambassador for two years running.

This came about because there was no show in 2020 owing to Covid restrictions.

Show Ambassador is the new name for the formerly known Show Girl contest, and nowadays young men are eligible for nomination.

Also, in attendance at the Volunteers Thank You Lunch was Frances Blake, now in her nineties, a former Show Girl of “many years ago”.

“She is an absolute delight and still very involved in the Agricultural Show,” said Margaret Crawley.

“Frances rode her horse in the Coffs Harbour Agricultural Show Centenary celebrations in 2014.

“We are always looking for volunteers – without volunteers there would be no shows,” said Margaret.

The annual show will come to Coffs Harbour Showground on 13 – 15 May 2022.

Look out for details, promises Margaret.

By Andrea FERRARI