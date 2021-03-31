Coffs Basketball bounces back into action for 2021

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE latest Coffs Harbour Basketball Association season tipped off in February as players returned to the courts in 2021 for their summer season at Sportz Central.

The current summer season features 21 men’s teams, with 7 in the A-grade competition, 8 in B-grade, and 6 in C-grade.

The men’s competition is held each Wednesday night at Sportz Central.

The Tuesday night women’s competition has 4 A-grade teams and 5 B-grade teams.

The junior ranks are also strong this season, with under 14’s, under 16’s and under 19’s boys and girls high school competitions held each Friday night.

Saturday morning features the primary school competition with under 8’s mixed, and under 10’s and 12’s girls’ and boys’ competitions.

Robert Linton is one of the A-grade men’s players this season.

The local basketball identity has played professionally throughout Australia and rated the Coffs Harbour competition highly.

“I believe Coffs Harbour has the strongest senior talent on the North Coast,” he said.

“Coffs Harbour has always been one of the strongest clubs on the coast, when you look at the success senior teams have had in the youth league and senior state league.”

The Coffs Harbour Basketball Association will be holding its annual general meeting on Tuesday, 27 April from 6pm at Sportz Central.

Coffs Harbour Basketball Association are now calling for nominations for the positions of Secretary, Treasurer and 2 Directors for the Board of Management, and any Notices of Motions that members wish to have addressed at the AGM.

Nominations for Board of Management positions (Secretary, Treasurer and 2 Director positions) close on Friday, 2 April at 6pm.

By Aiden BURGESS