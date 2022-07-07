Coffs basketball champions crowned

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Basketball Association’s champions have been crowned during a big night of grand finals at Sportz Central.

A-grade powerhouse Rebels capped off a magnificent undefeated season with a 51-35 win in their grand final against Forest Built.

The win was built on a great start by the Rebels in the first quarter and a strong finish to the game in the fourth quarter, as the Rebels proved they were one of Coffs Harbour’s best basketball teams in recent years.

The Rebels maintained a lead of around 10 points for large periods of the season decider, with Forest Built refusing to go away in a physical and intense contest befitting of a championship game.

The Grand Final Most Valuable Player Ryan Crowney shared with News Of The Area the message he told his teammates at half-time.

“I told them if we can start this second half like we did the game, we’ll be a big chance to win it,” he said.

“We had a draw with them two weeks ago, and they’ve been playing together for a while and they’re a good team, so I knew we had to start the second half well to beat them.”

The Rebels point guard said defence was the key factor to winning the grand final.

“I coach three teams at the Bellingen Braves, and I stress to them that defence is imperative, as if you only score 40 points but hold the other team to 30, you win the game,” he said.

“And that’s what we did tonight, we kept them out of the key and denied their chances.”

Grand final results. Mens. A-grade: Rebels 51 def. Forest Built 35. A-grade reserve: Bucks 61 def. Knuckleheads 43.

B-grade: Saints 66 def. Free Candy 20. B-grade reserve: Coffs Suns Under 18 Men’s Div2 53 def. The Chiro-Raptors 31. Women’s A-grade: Let It Rain 59 def. Springloaded 44. Social. Block It Like It’s Hot 27 def. All Stars 23.

By Aiden BURGESS