Coffs Basketball champions crowned in grand finals

COFFS Harbours basketball champions have been crowned as the grand finals of the Coffs Harbour Basketball Association’s summer season were recently decided at Sportz Central.

The region’s best senior and junior teams claimed their championships during a big week of season deciders.

The Beetles took out the A-grade men’s decider with a 71-62 win against minor premiers East Side Massiv.

Springloaded capped off an undefeated season winning the A-grade women’s title with a 58-33 victory against Pink.

The Coffs Harbour Basketball Association’s winter season tipped off this week with women’s and men’s comps getting underway on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

The high school competitions get underway next Friday while the primary school comps begin next Saturday morning.

All grand finals this season will be played on Saturday, 4 December.

If you’d like to nominate a team this season please visit www.coffsharbourbasketball.com.au.

Coffs Harbour Basketball Association 2021 summer grand finals:

U10 Girls. Winners: Narranga Knights Black. Runners up: Mary Help Of Christians (MHOC) Rockettes.

U10 Boys. Winners: Sawtell Suns. Runners up: MHOC Dragons

U12 Girls. Winners: Kororo Kool Kats. Runners up: Stars.

U12 Boys. Div 1. Winners: CCS Crusaders. Runners up: St Augustines All Stars.

U12 Boys. Div 2. Winners: Narranga Knights. Black Runners up: Narranga Knights White.

U14 Girls. Winners: Swish. Runners up: Jelly Slam.

U14 Boys. Div 1. Winners: BDC Barracudas. Blue Runners up: The Ballers.

U14 Boys. Div 2. Winners: JPC Jammers. Runners up: BDC Barracudas Red.

U16 Girls. Winners: CCS Crusaders. Runners up: BDC Barracudas Blue.

U16 Boys. Div 1. Winners: Woopi Lions. Runners up: JPC Breakers.

U16 Boys. Div 2. Winners: The Ducks. Runners up: Saints.

U19 Boys. Div 1. Winners: The Heat. Runners up: Triborgs.

U19 Boys. Div 2. Winners: Jetty Kings. Runners up: Fire Breathing Rubber Duckies.

Women’s A Grade. Winners: Springloaded. Runners up: Pink.

Women’s B Grade. Winners: Ballers. Runners up: The Ring Ins.

Men’s A Grade. Winners: The Beetles. Runners up: East Side Massiv.

Men’s B Grade. Winners: Suns 18M. Runners up – Pull Up Squirt.

Men’s B Grade. Reserve. Winners: Knuckleheads. Runners up – White Chocolate.

Men’s C Grade. Winners: Chiro-Raptors. Runners up: Seaview Tavern.

By Aiden BURGESS