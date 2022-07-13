Coffs basketballers celebrate NAIDOC Week with 3×3 tournament

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour basketballers have celebrated NAIDOC Week by playing in the inaugural Basketball NSW/Indigenous Basketball Australia 3×3 NAIDOC basketball tournament at Sportz Central.

Over 200 players took part in the basketball tournament which featured teams of three playing off in the popular 3×3 format of the game.

Basketball NSW Regional Development Officer – Northern, Cristi Juffermans, helped to organise and run the Coffs Harbour 3×3 tournament, and said it was a great way to celebrate NAIDOC Week.

“It was a very proud day, sport has so much ability to bring people together and celebrate NAIDOC Week,” she said.

“Days like this give everyone the opportunity to belong, have some fun, and join the deadly basketball community.”

The 3×3 tournament is part of the partnership between Basketball NSW and Indigenous Basketball Australia (IBA), a three-year agreement which sees IBA as a community partner to Basketball NSW in co-delivering numerous school holiday camps and 3×3 tournaments across NSW.

The programs such as the 3×3 tournament further include the development of an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth pathway for youth leaders, coaches, referees, and technical officials to support IBA’s initiatives and community outcomes in NSW and Australia.

Basketball NSW CEO Maria Nordstrom highlighted the importance of an event such as the Coffs 3×3 tournament.

“Indigenous players who may not necessarily have the option to partake in physical activity, let alone basketball, is what this program is all about – an opportunity to learn the game in a fun and safe environment,” she said.

By Aiden BURGESS