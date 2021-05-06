Coffs C.ex Golf Results

COFFS C.ex Golf on 2 May at South West Rocks Golf Club.
Played a 2 Person Aggregate Stableford and a Single Stableford in Conjunction.
Winners of the Aggregate Stableford: Troy Henderson / Jose Caravante 60 Pts. Runners-Up: John Hood / Rick Paxton 54 Pts.
Winner of the Single Stableford: Dave Evans 31 Pts on a c/b.
Runner-Up; Troy Henderson 31 Pts.
Ball Winners: Rick Paxton 30; Jose Caravante 29; Steve Robinson 29; Jeff Harris 28; Warick Wallace 28; Freddy Caravante 25; John Hood 24; Grahame Williams 24; Kevin Sanford 24; NTP’s; 4th Dave Evans; 2nd shot on the 17th Cathy Robinson.
Chip-Ins: Warick Wallace; Rick Paxton.
Next game is a Single Stableford at Bellingen on 16 May.