Coffs CASPA Fostering Services coordinates flood donations for foster care community

CASPA Fostering Services in Coffs has spun into action to help its northern CASPA community which has been significantly affected by the Lismore floods.

“Young people and families have lost everything, and our administration services have been severely impacted,” Elise Taylor, CASPA spokesperson, told News Of The Area.



“CASPA has lost multiple properties housing children living in out-of-home care including some with significant disabilities, we are supporting many foster carers, now displaced with foster children in evacuation centres.

“Once we had set up the Lismore office with all the donations into categories, we invited all foster carers and staff to the office and to collect anything they needed for the children in their care, for themselves and their home.

“Due to the overwhelming response we had from the Coffs Harbour community, we were then able to open the doors to the Lismore community.

“People have been overwhelmed by the generosity and speed at which donations have come into the area to support people immediately.

“This has put us in the position where we could throw open the doors to the whole community.

“Our main office is one of the only buildings in the CBD not damaged by flood and has been set up as a wellbeing hub.

“We have partnered with counsellors and other service providers to provide the community with access to free services to support their recovery, as well as free coffee, meals and kids’ activities, a safe space to relax in the CBD.”

Donations received in Coffs Harbour at CASPA’s Gordon Street offices have come from: Shoreline Freighters from Toormina – who donated the truck to make the deliveries; CASPA Foster carers, Key Employment, Pathfinders, Allied Transport, Nana Glen Public School, Pinks Ladies Coffs Hospital, New Horizons, Coffs Harbour Aboriginal Land Council, MNC NSW Health District and the Coffs Harbour community.

Rita Karaminas, Executive Director, CASPA Mid North Coast told NOTA, “I saw a need for us to support our colleagues and carers who had lost everything in the floods and the entire Far North Coast Community.

“I rallied the team together and we were all thrilled to help by launching a Flood Relief donations drive.

“Staff promoted it on Facebook and the foster carers in this community gave us so much support.

“We opened the office as donations poured in and our staff donated their time, sorting clothes and organising all donations into categories (clothing, household, food etc) and packing them in boxes.

“A special shout out to local Coffs Harbour Aboriginal Land Council and Shoreline freighters in helping transport the donations to our Lismore office for distribution.”

By Andrea FERRARI