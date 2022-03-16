Coffs Celebrates 2022 NSW Seniors Festival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE largest Seniors Festival in the Southern Hemisphere is coming to the Coffs Harbour area to celebrate our incredible seniors at a special free event at Boambee East Community Centre on 30 March.

After months of distancing, this year’s theme is ‘It’s time to reconnect’ and a day of in-person and online fun activities and entertainment is planned.

“Seniors Week is all about acknowledging and appreciating the contributions that older people

make to our community – and giving them something back,” said Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos.

Coordinated by Coffs Harbour City Council, Mid North Coast Local Health District Health Promotion, Mission Australia Housing, Community Housing Limited, Blue Sky Community Services and the Boambee East Community Centre, the Festival has been made possible with the support of a NSW Seniors Festival Grant of $7,000.

The Festival offers opportunities to engage your mind, activate your body, indulge your senses and provide a chance to make new friends, or get together with old ones.

The Coffs Festival will feature:

free lunch and morning tea

free entertainment and music

free information sessions including health and wellbeing, preparing for emergencies, personal security, driving and more

free interactive workshops and sessions on art, exercising and waste and recycling

a free booklet of useful services for seniors

This is a ticketed event to ensure everyone is Covid-safe.

To book, please go online or phone the Boambee East Community Centre on 6658 4655 to secure your spot.

For those who cannot be there in person, the event will be live-streamed on Council’s website and the MyCoffs Connect Facebook page.

Presentations from the day will be made available on Council’s website after the Festival.

Council adopted its ‘Positive Ageing Strategy 2020-2024’ in July 2020, which has the key themes of

Liveability, Participation and Safety.

Council is currently working with the Positive Ageing Advisory Committee to develop a Positive Ageing Action Plan for the whole Coffs Harbour local government area.