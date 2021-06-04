Coffs City Choir reforms following COVID cessation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SINGING enthusiasts in the region are encouraged to join Coffs City Choir which has recently restarted rehearsals after a year-long COVID induced break and is seeking new members.

Coffs City Choir is a local community choir which has been meeting for over 30 years and performing locally including at nursing homes, prior to COVID-19.

Coffs City Choir President Sheryl Black said the 14 member singing group is now seeking more members and a conductor to join the choir after losing several members over the past year who chose to move closer to family or not return to the choir after the lengthy break.



“We were up to nearly 30 (members) before COVID,” Sheryl said.

“We used to sing at nursing homes which we won’t be doing for some while.”

Sheryl said the existing members of the choir were an easy going and “friendly bunch”.

“We just like to try and have fun,” Sheyl said.

“It’s a community choir; we have quite a good time.

“Singing makes you feel good, and it’s an outing too for some of our older members.”

Sheryl is also putting out a call for more men to join the group.

“We’d love to have more men too, we only have two, we need men, they sound good and they anchor a choir,” Sheryl said.

Sheryl said anyone interested in joining the Choir doesn’t need to be a great singer or be able to read music.

“Nobody need be scared,” Sheryl said.

“We’ve had people come in who have a bit of trouble holding a tune and usually after a while they work it out and fit in.

“People think they can’t sing and often they can, it’s just a matter of letting yourself do it and not being scared.”

The Choir is currently learning to sing I’m Still Standing, a Beatles medley, Rhythm of Life and I Dreamed a Dream.

Anyone interested in the voluntary conductor role must be able to read music well and feel that they can encourage choir members to sing their part.

Coffs City Choir meets to rehearse every Thursday from 5pm to 7pm at the Uniting Church on the corner of Gordon and Vernon Streets, Coffs Harbour.

For further information about joining the Choir phone President Sheryl Black on 0400 129 432 or visit the Choir’s website at www.coffscitychoir.com.au or the Coffs City Choir Facebook page.

By Emma DARBIN