Coffs City Lionesses edge past Sawtell in Coastal League One Womens comp

COFFS City United Lionesses edged out Sawtell FC 1-0 in Coastal League One Women last Saturday at Toormina Oval.

Lionesses captain Jordan Maddalena was pleased with the three points in a close match.

“It was a tight game,” she said.

“We had many opportunities in front of goal that unfortunately couldn’t be finished.

“I feel the score doesn’t reflect the effort that was put in by the girls.

“We dug deep and kept them from slotting anything past us.

“Happy to get the 1-0 win in the end.”

The three points means the Lionesses are likely to face Urunga in the semi-final of the inaugural competition with Boambee and Macleay Valley Rangers facing off in the other semi-final.

Sawtell FC play the Boambee Eagles at Ayrshire Park on Saturday 27 August at 3pm whilst Urunga travel to Kempsey to play Macleay Valley Rangers and Coffs United have the bye.

By David WIGLEY