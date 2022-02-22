Coffs City United Lions Knockout Lismore Richmond Rovers in the Australia Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS United Lions were the first team in Australia to progress to the next round of the Australia Cup defeating Lismore Richmond Rovers 4-3 at the Coffs Harbour Sports and Leisure Park synthetic fields last Saturday.

Formerly known as the FFA Cup, the Australia Cup name heralds a new era for the competition which attracts over 700 clubs from all divisions of football across Australia, uniting the grassroots, amateur, and professional levels of the sport.

Coffs United Lions had an explosive start to the match when flying left winger Lorenzo Rigoni broke through the defence and skipped around the goalkeeper but was denied by the post.

Ten minutes later the marauding Rigoni broke through the defence and chipped the ball over the advancing goalkeeper to open the scoring for the Lions.

A tight first half ended 1-0 but the floodgates opened in the second half as both teams scored three goals apiece as Lorenzo Rigoni, Joel Hampson and Tahseen Edo secured entry to the next round for the Lions.

Coffs City United coach Glen Williams provided News Of The Area with game insights.

“The game started with a flurry of chances going to both teams with Coffs dominating early parts of play.

“Lorenzo Rigoni was causing trouble for the defence, and it was him that opened the scoring with a terrific top corner placement to start the goals.

“Half time was a 1-0 scoreline that was flattering to the travelling team, with United not capitalising on their chances.

“Joel Digney was substituted before half time with a serious injury, debutant Tahseen Edo replaced him with a slight team shuffle taking place.

“The second half was a six goal frenzy.

“Second half goals to Tahseen Edo, Joel Hampson and Lorenzo Rigoni seemingly made the score comfortable, however the Rovers found some spirit and kept the score line within one goal at all times.

“Positive signs for the United team with several senior players still to come back from injury,” said Williams.

Coffs City United progress to the next round of the Australia Cup where they travel to Wauchope to face the Camden Haven Redbacks,

The Coffs Coast Tigers defeated Macleay Valley Rangers and now have a home tie against the Taree Wildcats in the next round.

The Boambee Bombers and Northern Storm both had byes in the first round and will face eachother on Sunday 27 February at Ayrshire Park with a 3pm kick off.

By David WIGLEY