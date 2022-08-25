Coffs City United Lions take out third Coastal Premier League minor premiership in a row

COFFS City United Lions defeated the Coffs Coast Tigers 2-1 last Saturday to win the 2022 Coastal Premier League minor premiership for the third time in succession.

The victory gave the Lions a six-point unassailable lead over second placed Tigers with only one match remaining.

But it wasn’t plain sailing, after the Tigers dismantled third placed Macleay Valley Rangers 6-0 the previous week the normally unflappable Coffs United coach Glen Williams was feeling the heat of the title race.

“I think I was more nervous about this game than the days that I used to play,” he said.

“There was plenty riding on the match, and after a great game versus Port Saints I was quietly confident.

“The game started at a predictable pace with both teams having chances.”

The Tigers took control of the early exchanges and opened the scoring after ten minutes from a long range shot.

But midfield talisman Chris Dooley equalised for the Lions to go into half-time at 1-1.

“It was a challenging game, Tigers came out fighting as we expected they would,” said Dooley.

“We knew what we had to do to break them down and put them on the back foot.

“We make a point every week that when an opportunity arrives we must take it and in this game we did.

“The whole team has been working hard all year to win the minor premiership.”

‘Magic’ Marty Kelleher scored the winning goal which sealed a third minor premiership for the Lions and coach Glen Williams.

“The first goal came from the Tigers having a shot from outside the box, taking a deflection and beating Jake Mahoney at the far post,” said Williams.

“This game welcomed back Chris Dooley from a couple of games away, and his persistence paid off with a first half goal through sheer determination.

“My goalkeeper Jake had a niggling injury so I had to sub him and after Will Goodwin was red carded in the reserve game fixture, I threw the effervescent Brent Turner in between the sticks.

“If anyone knows Brent, he is very skilled at any sport he has a go at.

“A couple of changes at half-time seemed to spark the side into creating more chances, and some great work down the left side led to an easy tap-in for Marty Kelleher, and that’s how the game finished.

“Congrats to my players for another Minor Premiership trophy,” concluded Williams.

The top four teams will now go into playoffs for the Grand Final which will take place on 17 September at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

By David WIGLEY