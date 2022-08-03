Coffs City United put ten past Taree

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS City United bounced back from last week’s defeat to smash ten goals past the Taree Wildcats in the Men’s Coastal Premier League.

The Lions broke down a resolute Taree defence after 22 minutes when Chris Dooley penetrated the back-line and rolled the ball across the six-yard-box for Martin Kelleher to stroke into the net.

The match went off script when 16 year-old Taree left winger, Drew Cini sprinted 30 metres down the pitch and produced a stunning strike to level the match.

Coffs City United’s Adam Woods provided coaching insights into the match.

“A stubborn Taree played a defensive game getting players behind the ball in the early stages,” he said.

“We struggled to break it down for the first 20 minutes, having the majority share of possession.

“Taree had a player sent off for handball in the box, which made things harder for them and Habib Noorani slotted the penalty.

“We went into half-time at 4-1, my emphasis was on fast transition from back to front depending on which attacking lane is chosen,” said Adam.

Against ten men the Lions dominated the second half with six unanswered goals with Captain Nick Mallett and brother Addie Mallet making way for Scott Cawley and Hameed Edo who slotted in immediately.

Martin Kelleher and Chris Dooley’s persistence in attack was rewarded with a hat-trick and a brace respectively against a battling Taree.

“Taree battle in every game and it’s a testament to them,” Adam said.

“Having only six first graders fresh for our game made it difficult for them from the get go.

“We took a while to get going but wore them down with some very fast flowing football, which we are known for.

“We have had to transition a few people into different positions due to injuries etc.

“Unfortunately we lost Josh Wiseman for the season with a ruptured Achilles.”

On Saturday 30 July Boambee FC will host Coffs United at 3pm at Ayrshire Park and Bellingen host Macleay Valley Rangers at the same time.

Sawtell, Coffs Coast Tigers and Northern Storm all have away fixtures against Kempsey, Southern United and Taree respectively.

By David WIGLEY