Coffs Clarence Police District welcomes four new recruits

THE Coffs Clarence Police District has welcomed four new police recruits to the region this week.

The four are part of a group of 182 police recruits who were sworn-in as probationary constables at a private attestation ceremony, held in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, in Goulburn last Friday.

The new probationary constables have been assigned to police area commands and police districts across the state.

“On behalf of our community, I’m pleased to be able to welcome our newest police officers to the Coffs Clarence Police District,” Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said.

“They join an outstanding team of crime fighters who work hard day and night to keep our local streets safe.

“They are to be commended for their dedication to the job.”

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott congratulated the recruits who are starting their new careers in times of unprecedented challenges.

“Congratulations to the men and women of class 348, who graduate today and will join the NSW Police Force when it most needs versatile, adaptable officers,” Mr Elliott said.

“The career path you embark on today will test your courage, your resilience and your decision-making.

“You are joining a police family of more than 17,000; a modern, well-equipped force focused on driving down crime rates and protecting the community.

“The NSW Government will be there, too, to support you and ensure you have world-class training, and the technology and resources you need to best serve the people of NSW.”

Class 348 includes 121 men and 61 women.

Twenty-three recruits were born overseas in countries including Canada, China, Columbia, Fiji, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Iraq, New Zealand, South Africa, South Korea, Syria, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Vietnam.

Some recruits entered the NSW Police Academy straight from school or university, while others left established professional careers and trades.

Many are from backgrounds where English is a second language – Assyrian, Arabic, Dari, Greek, Hindi, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, and Urdu.

Six recruits are Indigenous, with two recruits joining through the Indigenous Police Recruitment Our Way Delivery (IPROWD) program.

The recruits have completed eight months of foundational training and those allocated to commands reported to their stations from Monday 16 August 2021.