Coffs Coast Branch of National Seniors Australia now meeting at Sawtell RSL Club

THE Coffs Coast Branch of National Seniors Australia has had a change of venue and now meets at the Sawtell RSL Club on the second Wednesday of each month at 10.45am for an 11am start.

President Pete Bennetts says, “All seniors are warmly welcomed to come along and enjoy the company.”



About 30 members regularly attend the meetings, which start with a guest speaker and are followed by lunch that can be ordered from either the Waves Cafe or the Oasis Bistro.

Speakers come from many different spheres, bringing new insights to everyday life and the way people interact.

The February guest speaker was volunteer pilot Don Palmer who had the audience completely absorbed as he showed a video and told stories of his work with Angel Flight, a worldwide organisation sponsored mostly by big businesses, that flies regional people to city hospitals for non-urgent medical treatment.

At the next meeting on March 9, the speaker will be a medical expert who will offer advice on how to reduce age-related macular degeneration.

As well as the monthly meetings, a number of other activities are also planned each month including visits to places of interest in the wider region as well as places to lunch locally and further afield.

One of more than a hundred National Seniors Australia branches across the country, the Coffs Coast Branch offers a social program as well as representing the interests of older Australians through advocacy, research and information services.

There’s strength in numbers – and, as Coffs Coast National Seniors prove, there’s a lot of fun too.

By Susan KONTIC