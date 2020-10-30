Coffs Coast comedian Kelly McLoughlin to perform in Melbourne’s Fringe Festival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KELLY McLoughlin describes herself as a “slacker Grandma who is on the wrong side of fifty working to make money from comedy before the end of the year.”



She is on target to achieve that goal next month, appearing as part of the Melbourne Fringe Festival 2020 – ‘Art of the Impossible’, taking place online, in your home and on the streets from 12 to 29 November.

Joining two other first-time Fringers in Annie Boyle and Krutika Harale to present ‘Take3’, the group will showcase their individual and collective stand up talents to deliver a joint comedy sketch.

Kelly will be familiar to many Coffs Coast people from her days on what is now Triple M as joint presenter of the morning EJ and Kel radio show from 2013 to 2015.

The duo won the 2014 Australian Community Radio Awards Best On-Air Team in country radio and were finalists for the same award in 2015.

Arriving in Coffs Harbour twenty years ago with a young family and a Law degree, Kelly discovered a life changing love of theatre and performing arts.

As well as performing on stage she has written and directed two plays ‘2 Doors Down’ and ‘2 Floors Up’ which premiered at the Jetty Memorial Theatre in 2012 and 2013, respectively.

Having worked in the stand-up comedy scene in Brisbane to develop her style, she is excited to have the opportunity to perform in a major arts festival, particularly given the impact of pandemic restrictions on performing arts.

“This is a big first for me and my two accomplices, and we are having a ball putting our show together, if it is well received we are hoping to take it on to other Fringe festivals around the country.”

The show comes with a warning, “Contains strong coarse language, potentially triggering content or themes, including Self Harm or Suicide, Drug References, Alcohol Use, Sexual References, Death, Euthanasia, Mental Health, Murder, COVID-19/Coronavirus.”

To access the performances on 12,13,14 and 17,18,19 November go to https://melbournefringe.com.au/ and book your tickets to the online show, ticket prices are left to the buyer to select.

By David TUNE