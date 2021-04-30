Coffs Coast Cyclones BMX Club riders compete at Lake Macquarie leg of State Series

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A GROUP of seven riders from the Coffs Coast Cyclones BMX Club travelled to Lake Macquarie as part of 578 riders who competed in the AusCycling ACT/NSW State Series Round 4.

Hannah Beattie, competing in the 9-year-old girls event, rode well all day and finished up in 4th place on her 20-inch bike, backing that up with a 5th place on her cruiser in the 8-10-year girls.

Dusty Owers had a good race meet with some great lap times and finished in 6th position on her 20-inch bike in the 10 year old girls.

Cody Beattie, racing in the 12-year-old boys, finished in 8th position on his 20-inch bike and then came away with a 7th place on his cruiser in the 11-12 year old boys.

Hunter Owers made the semi-finals in the 12-year-old boys on his 20-inch bike and narrowly missed a spot in the finals and came in 10th position on the day, he had a good race meet on his cruiser and finished up in 6th position.

Tyler Calder raced well all day making the semi-finals on his 20-inch bike in the 13-year-old boys, just missing a place in the finals and finished 11th on the day.

Tyler continued his good form on his cruiser bike and finished in 6th position in the 13-14 year old boys.

Aaron Miller raced in the 15 boys 20-inch division and finished up in 8th position.

Aaron continued to ride up in the 17–24 year old men’s division on his cruiser and finished in 3rd spot.

Ben McDonald racing in the 45-49 year old men finished in 3rd place on his 20-inch bike, Ben was happy with his result, as this was his first hit out on his new to the market Tempo Allegro frame.

The riders are now planning for the trip to Penrith for the next round of the State series.

By John MILLER