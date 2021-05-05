Coffs Coast Cyclones BMX riders compete at round 5 of State Series

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PENRITH BMX club was the venue for round 5 of the AusCycling NSW State Series with 590 riders taking to the track.

Coffs Coast Cyclones BMX Club was represented by a group of four riders who again did themselves and their club proud.

Hannah Beattie continues to impress with her form, coming fourth in the 9 girls 20 inch, before backing that up with a fifth in the 8-10 girl’s cruiser.

Cody Beattie competed in the 12 boys 20-inch, riding extremely well to finish in sixth place, before hitting the track on his cruiser to finish in third place in the 11-12 boys.

Tyler Calder, racing in the 13 boys 20-inch division, made the semi-finals, and it will not be long the way he is improving before he is making the finals.

Tyler then raced in the 13-14 boys cruisers and finished in fourth place.

Aaron Miller raced in the boys 20-inch division and finished in fifth place, before he again raced up a division in the 17-24 men’s cruiser to finish in sixth place.

With their home track getting closer to being ready to race on, these riders will be a force to be reckoned with, come the State Titles.

If anyone is interested in the sport of BMX the club is currently running gates on Tuesday nights, go to their Facebook page for further information.

By John MILLER