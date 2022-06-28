Coffs Coast Dolphins make their debut in new North Coast Rugby League women’s competition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A NEW Rugby League team representing Coffs Harbour has emerged which aims to build the women’s game in the Coffs Harbour region.

The Coffs Coast Dolphins have played their first games in the new North Coast Open Women’s Rugby League competition which kicked off last month.

The Dolphins are a newly formed women’s rugby league team playing in the first season of the North Coast competition.

This team full of passionate players was started to give girls and women in the Coffs Harbour region and surrounding areas the opportunity to play in the new competition.

The Coffs Coast Dolphins are the only team in the Group 2 area to take on teams from Group 3.

The Dolphins are under the stewardship of well-known local rugby league identity and coach, Brendon Pellagrino, which has already proven to be a success.

Coffs Coast already have wins against Macleay Valley and Long Flat, and one loss in a close game against Kendall.

The Dolphins team is made up of players from Coffs Harbour and surrounding areas including Nambucca and Dorrigo.

Their initial efforts to establish a team in the Group 2 area has been a real success.

The new team’s main objective is to give the local women a platform to learn and develop in the sport of rugby league.

The ultimate idea is that this opportunity of an established women’s rugby league team in the Group 2 area, could lead to such pathways as representative football with teams such as the North Coast Bulldogs and springboard to the NRL.

This aim is already starting to reap rewards, with Dolphins players Tina McRae and Kimberly Duncan selected to represent the North Coast Bulldogs representative team.

Dolphins player and assistant coach and manager Heather Duncan said women’s rugby league was building in Coffs Harbour.

“When we started earlier this year we found it hard to get players and we only had twelve or thirteen,” she said.

“Now we have 21 players, and we’ve got more because they’re seeing what we do, that we’re creating that pathway for girls to play tackle.”

Duncan explained to News Of The Area that much of the Dolphins side had come from playing Ladies League Tag.

“No one in Group 2 could take us under their club because of Ladies League Tag,” she said.

“We’re hoping in the future tackle replaces League Tag, and we’ve had a lot of girls come from League Tag to play tackle, and once they try it they love it.”

“We actually have not just younger ladies, but older players as well.

“We’ve got Terri Ann Bird who represented Australia, and we’ve got her as a mentor and helping to guide the younger girls.”

The Dolphins entering the new competition was an important step towards growing the women’s game in the region.

“We’ve had smaller comps before, but this lasts fourteen weeks where girls can have a future for it and pathways,” she said.

“It’s not just about promoting healthy lifestyles, but pathways for what they can achieve such as rep footy or playing in the women’s NRL.

“So it’s important that rugby league is available for women in the area.”

The Coffs Coast Dolphins next home game is on Saturday, 9 July at Geoff King Motors Oval.

By Aiden BURGESS