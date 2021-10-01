Coffs Coast Dragon Boat seeks home

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN Chinese mythology, dragons symbolise imperial rule, good fortune and are used to bring good fortune in Chinese New Year celebrations and festive boat races.

Wouldn’t it be auspicious to have a dragon at the bottom of your garden or place of work?



The members of Coffs Coast Dragon Boat Club are putting the word out to the community asking for help homing their dragon boat.

“We know there are many generous people in our community so we hope this call-out will reach someone or an organisation that can help us house our boat locally, thus reducing the need for distance boat-towing,” Club President Sue Hughes told News Of The Area.

The Dragon Boat Club trains most Mondays and Wednesdays at Bonville Waters, Sawtell and needs a nearby site in the Sawtell, Toormina or Blaydon area to leave the boat when not in use.

The boat is 12.5 metres long, on a trailer and fitted with a boat cover.

Ideally the site would be fenced to offer some security, however the boat is fully insured, and the Club would take full responsibility for any damage.

Access to the boat is required twice or three times per week by a Club appointed boat-tower.

“An open-air site is most acceptable; however if an undercover site was available, it would truly prove Chinese mythology that the dragon is the bearer of good fortune.”

While dragon boating is perhaps one of the lesser-known sports it has increased in popularity over recent years.

It’s a great sport for all round fitness and for mental health and wellbeing.

The Club currently has around 50 members who participate at local and regional regattas, some in national and international events.

Others paddle just for personal fitness and to enjoy the scenery and the camaraderie.

“The downtime, through COVID restrictions, has been well spent on doing much-needed maintenance on our boats and equipment.

“We are now all keen to get back on to the water and plan to have some ‘come and try’ days when permitted,” said Sue Hughes.

If you can help with a home for the dragon please call Sue Hughes on 0452 606 469.

For Club info visit www.coffscoastdbc.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI