Coffs Coast Festival of Motor Sport gearing up for first event

THE Coffs Coast Festival of Motor Sport is gearing up for the first event, the ‘Massive Motor Show’ which takes place on 13 November.

President of the festival, Bob Carle, provided further details of the first event.

“The Motor Show on 13 November is run by the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour City, it will be our first event of the Festival and it is growing and growing.

“We have now been able to get permission from the management of the Show Ground to set up any displays on Friday 12 November and we will supply professional security for the night.

“Hopefully most will take advantage of this and eliminate any traffic issues from the Highway on Saturday morning.

“We are now also going to have an official opening on that day as well,” said Bob.

Bob explained how the Motor Show will have something for everyone.

“The MotorBike display will be the biggest display ever seen in Coffs Harbour.

“Some of the cars, bikes and Clubs never displayed in Coffs Harbour before, it will be worth coming along to see.

“The Motor Show will be very family orientated with Jumping Castles and slides etc., there will be plenty of food as well.

“We are allowing room for up to five hundred cars and club displays plus there will be new cars, perhaps trucks, caravans, plus other business displays, we are monitoring the COVID-19 situation and continuing on the hope November will be clear.

“The Festival finishes with the Asia Pacific final Round of their Rally Championship on Sunday 28th.

“The final rounds of the Australian, NSW, Clubman and Classic both 2wd and 4wd classes will also be finalised with a possible field of 100 plus cars,” said Bob.

There will also be a contingent of local drivers spearheaded by Mal Keogh and Nathan Quinn from Coffs Harbour.

“Get out and cheer on our local competitors.

“The two big names are Mal Keogh in the 4wd Classics in his Audi and Nathan Quinn in the 2wd Classics in his Mazda RX2.

“Hopefully both local drivers will take out the Championship in their particular Classes.

“What a great finale for our Festival if we could bring home another two local Australian champions to our town,” hailed Bob.

By David WIGLEY